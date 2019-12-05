MACON, Ga. — A car went into an embankment on I-475 in Macon Saturday evening.

A Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release says it happened around 6:30 when a mustang convertible driven by Chiriga Godfrey, 37, was traveling south on 475. Godfrey lost control and went through a guardrail near the Tobosofkee Creek Bridge.

The mustang went into the embankment and rolled several times.

Godfrey and another passenger were taken to Navicent Health and both are in stable condition.