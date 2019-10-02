LIZELLA, Ga. — In December, a Lizella man had heart surgery.

Now, Steven Hicks is due for a second operation in a few months.

Hicks is waiting to get on the long list of people in need of a heart transplant.

On Saturday, people in Lizella put on a car show along with a chili cook-off and bake sale to help fund Hicks' medical bills.

He says he's not sure how much a new heart will cost, but he's grateful for the love and support from his community.

"I'm getting on the heart fund list, and they're raising some money. Mr. Tucker here put this together, and he's doing a great job. I thank God and family and friends, they're doing great for me," Hicks said.