Carrollton police sergeant to be released from hospital

CARROLLTON, Ga. — An injured Carrollton officer who was shot in the head after a police chase on April 12 will be released from a rehab hospital in Atlanta to go home after nearly three months of receiving care.

Sergeant Rob Holloway, who has been hospitalized since the shooting, was one of three officers shot in the chase. He was admitted to the Shepherd Center intensive care unit on April 26 and moved to the hospital's Brain Injury Rehabilitation Program, where he received therapy with a team of specialists.

"Guess who’s coming home! Mark your calendars," a spokesperson for the Carrollton Police Department said in a statement released Tuesday.

According to authorities, Sgt. Holloway will be escorted from the Shepherd Center through Adamson Square by police on Wednesday, July 14 at 11 a.m.

Three officers in all were hurt when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects shot at them during the chase that crossed several cities.

The two men in the car, 22-year-old Aaron Jajuan Shelton and 28-year-old Pier Alexander Shelton are cousins from Birmingham, Ala., the GBI said.

According to warrants, Aaron Jajuan Shelton was the getaway driver during the chase. Pier Alexander Shelton was shot and killed by authorities.

This all started with an attempted traffic stop when a trooper spotted a car going 111 mph on Interstate 20 on April 12. After the car was stopped, it sped off and a chase began with the state trooper. After a PIT maneuver, the driver regained control of the car and the passenger leaned out of the window and began firing shots at the trooper using an AK47. His patrol car became disabled.

Sgt. Holloway then made contact with the vehicle and continued the chase. Police Chief Joel Richards said the passenger fired rounds into the vehicle, striking Holloway. His police vehicle then crashed into a utility pole. He was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital.

Villa Rica was the next jurisdiction involved. When the suspects crashed, they ran before opening fire at Gordy. Authorities said Gordy returned fire but was struck twice by gunfire. He was taken to Grady for his injuries. He was released on April 13.

The chase ultimately ended when the two men crashed the Nissan near Ithica Elementary School. Once they crashed, they ran from the vehicle.

Authorities said Deputy Jay Repetto was shot in the arm at the end of the chase when the sheriff's office became involved. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released as well.

In addition to good wishes, the Carrollton Police Department is asking for community members to line the streets of Adamson Square for a very slow procession welcoming the officer home on July 14 between 11- 11:30 a.m.

Police will escort Sgt. Holloway from Shepherd Center back to Carrollton along the following route:

I20 to Hwy 61 @ Villa Rica

Hwy 61 to Carrollton

Bankhead, Newnan Street, through Adamson Square to Hwy 27

North onto Hwy 27 to Hwy 113.