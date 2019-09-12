Paul John Knowles is the “Casanova Killer.”

His devilish smirk, charming demeanor and flowing whiskey-colored hair helped mask his deadly secret: he’s one of the most notorious serial killers in history.

During the summer of 1974, Knowles drove through Georgia, Florida, Texas, Connecticut and Nevada, leaving behind bodies along the way. His death count reached 18, but that number could still be climbing decades after he was shot to death.

He may be dead, but the investigation isn’t. This story retraces his cross-country murder spree. What the Atticus Investigates team found influenced at least three states to revisit cases which may confirm more victims.

Watch the documentary below or stream on YouTube, here.

Knowles wanted infamy -- but notoriety never followed.

He failed. No one talks about PJK when they mention Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy or the Son Of Sam. But this serial killer knew his fate and planned for it -- by recording confessions of his killings.

After five months on the run, the alleged "Casanova" was shot and killed by police. But he kept a log recording of the details of his murders on secret tapes left to his lawyer. He claimed to take 35 lives. But investigators can only account for 18 deaths and at least one victim got away.

She told the Atticus team that she fell in love with him "for an instant."

Paul John Knowles had taken guns that Marjorie's husband had from the war and a television that was later used to link him to her death, according to the family. They also said Marjorie somehow managed to remove her wedding rings and bury them into shag carpet, even though her hands were tied behind her back before she died. Lillian and Mylette Anderson are considered to be the youngest of Paul John Knowles victims. They've never been found although the family has placed a headstone at a grave in their honor. Ima Jean Sanders wasn't properly identified and reunited with her family until 2011. That's because Paul John Knowles said her name was "Alma" instead of Ima on his tape recordings that detailed his victims' murders. William Bates was allegedly last seen drinking at a bar with Paul John Knowles in Lima, Ohio in September 1974. His strangled, decomposed body was not found until late November 1974. The couple, who were originally from San Pedro, California, were found dead in their trailer close to Ely, Nevada. Each had been shot in the temple with a small caliber gun. Doris Bruce Hosey was murdered by Paul John Knowles just a few days between the murders of Karen and Dawn Wine from Conneticuit. Karen and Dawn Wine were a mother and daughter found dead in their Conneticuit home in late 1974. Paul John Knowles stole several items after the murder. Hillard had been hitchhiking with his girlfriend Debbie Griffin when they were both shot and killed in Georgia. Hillard was found several days after his death in a wooded area. Paul John Knowles was listed as a main suspect in the case. Griffin was hitchhiking with her boyfriend Edward Hillard when they were shot and killed. Paul John Knowles was listed as a main suspect in each case, as he was in the area at the time of their deaths. Griffin's body was found almost a year after her murder, a few miles from Hillard's body. Trooper Campbell was one of Paul John Knowles last victims before his own demise and death while traveling with GBI Agents in December 1974. Campbell had been kidnapped by Knowles with a Delaware Business man named James Meyers. Their bodies were found handcuffed around a tree in Georgia and each had been shot execution style. James Meyer was the Delaware business man who was kidnapped with Trooper Charles Campbell of Florida by Knowles in late 1974. He and Campbell were found days later dead in a wooded area. They'd been handcuffed, shot and killed. James Meyer was the Delaware business man who was kidnapped with Trooper Charles Campbell of Florida by Knowles in late 1974. He and Campbell were found days later dead in a wooded area. They'd been handcuffed, shot and killed.

