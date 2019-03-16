Many Central Georgia communities celebrated St. Patrick's Day on Saturday.

Dublin held its annual Super Saturday, which started with a parade at 10:30. Folks in the community are scheduled to enjoy a full day of activities into the night including an annual tennis tournament and a Leprechaun Road Race. Most of the festivities were held in the heart of downtown near West Madison Street.

RELATED: Hundreds attend St. Patrick's Balloon Fest & Glow in Dublin

Fort Valley held its Peach Blossom Festival to celebrate the arrival of the first peach blossoms on over 2,500 acres of orchards at Lane Southern Orchards on Lane Road. The festival includes a kids play zone, food vendors and live entertainment all day.

Central Georgia celebrates St. Patrick's weekend

RELATED: 'I'm just thankful:' Fort Valley woman opens salon full-time after personal struggles

A Tunnels to Towers Brew Fest was held in downtown Perry on Washington Street. The city is hosting its first Mustache & BBQ Bash and Bodega Brew will host its annual brew competition. The event starts at 3:43 p.m. with a Tunnel to Towers 5K Walk.Run. The run was put together by the Perry firefighters to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11.

RELATED: Perry High School's Junior ROTC raising money for trip to Normandy

St. Patrick's Day is on Sunday, March 17.