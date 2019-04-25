Some Walmart locations in Macon and Warner Robins will offer free health screenings this Saturday.

A United Way of Central Georgia news release says the event is held each year in partnership with FamilyWize to provide folks with free screenings for BMI, blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose.

The screenings will take place on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following Walmart locations:

Macon

Harrison Road

Gray Highway

Zebulon Road

Warner Robins