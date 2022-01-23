More than a dozen displaced after fire spreads to several homes in Atlanta

Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews responded to the fire on Charleston Avenue SE shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

ATLANTA — More than a dozen people are displaced after a house caught fire then spread to other buildings in Atlanta's Lakewood Heights neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews responded to the house fire on Charleston Avenue SE shortly after 12:30 a.m. Officials said the fire spread to two additional homes next door, which prompted help from additional crews.

After searching the homes, firefighters determined everyone had made it outside safely and they began to extinguish the fire on the inside and outside of the homes.

After an hour and a half, crews were able to extinguish the fire at all three homes. Firefighters left the area around noon ending their fire watch. Atlanta Fire Rescue is still investigating the cause of the fire.

According to the Red Cross, "the fire displaced some 19 residents" (14 family units and 8 people who had lived in one of the properties that served as a boarding house).