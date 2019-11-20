Talk about ruffling feathers and igniting spirited cackling and clucking throughout the hen house.

That’s what the Chick-fil-A Foundation did Nov. 11 when organization officials launched what they called “a more focused giving approach” in 2020. Translated, that means the chicken dynasty earmarked $9 million next year that’ll be handed out to promote youth education, combat youth homelessness and fighting hunger.

The funds, officials said, will go to Junior Achievement USA, Covenant House International and local food banks in places where Chick-fil-A plans to open new restaurants.

Their statement doesn't name them, but this year's donations list leaves out the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army, two of their pet causes in the past.

That’s what got the restaurant’s conservative flock in its beak-pecking and wing-flapping mode.

In June 2012, Chick-fil-A’s Chief Operating Officer Dan Cathy said he opposed same-sex marriage. That prompted protest and calls for boycotts around the nation. On June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court declared laws prohibiting same-sex marriages unconstitutional.

The high court ruling wasn’t embraced by those who applauded Cathy’s objections to same-sex marriage. However, the Cathy opponents continued their protests and dug in their heels where Chick-fil-A planned to open new restaurants.

Although the chicken peddlers didn’t relish the on-going controversy surrounding its existing and planned establishments, they were pleased that the protests weren’t coming from their steady customers.

That changed with the franchise’s 2020 giving announcement.

In 2018, Chick-fil-A donated $1.6 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and $115,000 to the Salvation Army.

Stopping that funding stunned the Chick-fil-A faithful who embraced the chicken chain because of Cathy’s perceived anti-gay posture.

Some of those faithful have become Chick-fil-A critics. They’re lambasting the franchise for what they call caving under pressure and bowing to the homosexual agenda. Instead of rushing to their use-to-be favorite venue and ordering two chicken sandwiches and double fries, they’re suggesting boycotting the chain for its lack of backbone.

While some other disgruntled Chick-fil-A faithful make it clear that they don’t like the donations shift, they point out that the chicken chain is a private business that can give to any organization it sees fit. That group isn’t planning any boycotting or protests.

Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy adhered to his religious beliefs and closed his restaurants on Sundays. He made his heirs promise to continue closing the restaurants on the Sabbath after his death. Truett Cathy died Sept. 8, 2014 at age 93.

Some of those who believe the foundation caved by changing its donation practices also believe that shift is the first blink in its long-standing support of Christian beliefs and practices. The next thing to go, they say, will be the long-standing practices and operation hours.

They feel it won’t be long until Chick-fil-A restaurants cater same-sex weddings, open on Sundays and offer luncheon specials for churchgoers who are too weary to continue the fight.

Their feathers are ruffled and the cackling and clucking is expected to continue in the hen house.