It's a terrifying experience for anyone - being bitten by a venomous snake! However, a brave 7-year-old didn't let that slow him down.

He's using the experience to teach other people to love reptiles, too.

A copperhead bit Ford O'Neill at his grandparents lake house in May. He was airlifted to the hospital and nearly lost his finger. He's recovered from the bite and started a new web series to teach other kids about snakes.

"Do you know that of all the snakes in the world, less than 20 of them are venomous? And only six of them are in Georgia."

Ford and his sister are producing "What in the Wild." They teamed up with Those Reptile Guys for their pilot show.

Even before Ford was bitten, he was a big reptile buff.

The purpose of the show is for kids know more about snakes they won't be afraid of them. They are also teaching them what to do if they see one.

The show is live on YouTube and Facebook now.

