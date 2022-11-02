10-year-old boy dies in Cartersville fire, authorities say

The child was one of four occupants inside the home, Cartersville Fire Department said.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A family is grieving after a 10-year-old boy died in a house fire early Friday morning, according to Cartersville Fire Department.

The child was inside a home on Galway Drive when emergency responders got the call around 3 a.m., firefighters said.

"Upon arrival, the structure was found significantly involved," Cartersville Fire said in a news release.

The agency said it took more than 20 firefighters and several hours to douse the flames. Firefighters said four people were inside the home, including the 10-year-old. The other three made it out safely.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the aftermath Friday afternoon. Video shows the large home was destroyed in the fire with much of it charred and burnt. A portion of the roof had seemingly collapsed, images show.