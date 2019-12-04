BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A 5-year-old child plummeted three floors Friday after being pushed or thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America, according to witnesses, and police said a 24-year-old man was in custody.

Bloomington Police Chief Jeffrey Potts said police don't think there is any relationship between the man and the family of the child, who suffered "significant injuries" and was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told police that the child may have been pushed or thrown from the mall's third level to the first floor, Potts said. He said the suspect immediately took off running but was quickly found and arrested at the mall.

A witness said a woman screamed that her child was thrown from the balcony.

Police don't have an idea about possible motive, Potts said.

"At this point we believe this is an isolated incident," Potts said. "We're actively trying to figure out why this occurred."

The 24-year-old is being held at the Bloomington Police Department.

Tim Burke from Allina Health confirms to KARE 11 that one victim has been transported to Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis from Mall of America.

The child's family is at the hospital but no details were immediately available about the child's condition.

Metro Transit briefly cancelled services into and out of Mall of America due to police activity.

The 4.2-million-square-foot Mall of America is in Bloomington, about 10 miles south of Minneapolis.