MACON, Ga. — On Saturday afternoon an announcement was made to establish something new in east Macon.

Thanks to Kingdom Life Church and several other community partners, an east Macon credit union is now pre-approved.

This is one of the early steps towards getting a credit union, but is still crucial for progress.

Pastor of Kingdom Life, Dominique Johnson, says this vision has been a long time coming, and he's excited for this resource to someday help the community grow.

"We will use this credit union as a tool of education and empowerment. We're definitely not in competition with other banks, we just want to fill a gap for the 'unbanked' and under served, so that's what we really want to do, we want to use it as a tool of empowerment," Johnson said.

The union may take another year to year and a half to be approved.

Right now, people need to complete a survey before the next steps can be taken.