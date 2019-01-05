With Cinco de Mayo coming up this Sunday, we know folks will be looking for events and deals to commemorate the annual celebration.

Here's a list of deals and events across the Central Georgia area:

Saturday, May 4

Rigby's (Warner Robins)

-Rigby's will hold a Cautro de Mayo Seafood Festival at 5:00 p.m.

The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom (downtown Macon)

-The Hummingbird will host 'May the Fourth Be With You' featuring Universal Sigh, folks should feel free to wear their most festive Cinco de Mayo/Star Wars gear

Sunday, May 5

Guitarras Mexican Grill (north Macon)

-Guitarras will celebrate beginning at 11 a.m. with a DJ on the patio, t-shirts to give away and sell, food and drink specials

Just Tap'd (downtown Macon)

-Get a traditional Neapolitan style Margherita Pizza for $5.5 all day

La Parilla (north Macon)

-La Parilla will celebrate all day with margaritas, special prizes/giveaways and more

Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen (downtown Macon)

-Piedmont will host it's 2-year anniversary party from noon-6:30 p.m. There will be a smoking of a whole hog, half-priced house beers, local live entertainment and a cornhole tournament

The Society Garden (Macon's Ingleside Village)

-Live Mariachi Music, fun kids activities and more from 4 p.m. until

El Amigo Mexican Restaurant (Milledgeville)

-El Amigo will celebrate with jump houses, a taco stand, drink specials, free giveways, and entertainment acts including Big Daddy and Company and Peter from the Latin dance club of Badwin County

Scenic Mountain RV park (Milledgeville)

-The campground will host a Cinco de Mayo celebration with 'Mexican food, pinatas, games, and fellowship'

Salsa's Mexican Grill (Warner Robins)

-Salsa's will celebrate with drinks, food specials, and a DJ on the patio in the afternoon

If you know of any other Cinco de Mayo deals or events, send an email to news@13wmaz.com or send us a Facebook message.

