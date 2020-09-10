Clayton County officer shot in the arm during search for suspect

People inside the apartment where the shot was fired from said they thought someone was trying to break in.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County officer was shot in the arm early Friday morning during the search for a suspect, evidently by people who mistook the officer for someone trying to break into their apartment.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said the officer is doing well and he anticipates he will be released from the hospital, where he is receiving treatment, later today. He did not identify the officer.

In a press release, the department later said that LaShonda Person had been arrested and charged with two counts of reckless conduct.

Roberts said the officer and a partner responded to a shots fired call around 4 a.m. The person who made the call told officers on scene he'd been in a fight with another man who shot at him, Roberts said.

While looking for the person who'd shot at the caller, the chief said the officer panned his flashlight onto a front patio door. It was at that moment someone from inside the apartment fired at him, striking him in the arm.

Roberts said police have spoken to the people inside the apartment, who told them they believed someone was trying to break in. They had no involvement in the original fight, he added.