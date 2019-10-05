Cochran City Councilman Jon Thrower says the city of Cochran is under a boil water advisory after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant early Friday morning.

He says schools nursing homes, and hospital facilities do have water working. Two city wells were down, while two other wells were not affected.

Thrower says City Manager Richard Newbern should have an update sometime after 7:30 in the morning.

Crews worked throughout the morning hours to restore water.

Until the city gives an update, bring water to a rolling boil for at least a minute and then let it cool before use.

