FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities confirmed they have recovered the body of one of the missing fishermen who went overboard into the waters of Lake Lanier, Wednesday.

Department of Natural Resources officials said they pulled the body from 33 feet of water, near the crash site. Officials said he was first spotted on sonar - at that point, rescuers dove under to recover him.

Forsyth County authorities had been searching the waters and shores of Lake Lanier to find the fishermen after a boat crash between two vessels sent several people overboard near Bald Ridge Creek - not far from Little Ridge Park around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

First responders were able to save two women and man from one boat. But an initial rescue mission turned into one of recovery.

Sgt. Lee Brown with the Department of Natural Resources said the 60-year-old fishermen and 39-year-old fishermen are believed to be neighbors, but they still haven't released their identities. Officials also did not clarify whose body was recovered from the waters.

The depth of the lake's waters still presents a challenge. Brown said the water is about 80 to 100 feet deep.

The Georgia DNR is working alongside the fire department and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in the search. Authorities haven't announced how the accident may have happened.

