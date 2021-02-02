The United Volunteer Fire Department said that a 17-year-old girl notified staff that a car was on fire, letting them turn off the pumps before the fire spread.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A 17-year-old girl's quick thinking helped prevent a lot of damage on Thursday, according to Greeneville officials.

They said that she noticed a car was on fire at a gas pump in Greeneville Thursday morning. Instead of freezing, she acted quickly and notified staff at the gas station about the situation. Since she acted so quickly, officials said they were able to turn off the pumps and prevent the fire from spreading.

Officials said she also pulled the gas nozzle out of the car and put it back into the pump, which prevented the pump itself from catching fire.

"This young lady stayed calm enough to do what was needed," officials said on social media.

The fire was at a Pilot gas station on Baileytown Road, according to officials. Crews with the United Volunteer Fire Department responded to calls about it and extinguished the fire in the car.