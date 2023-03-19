Advocates against animal abuse call for Gov. Kemp to step in after video shows alleged dog beating

The rally comes one week after the release of a video showing someone allegedly chasing and hitting a dog that later died.

ATLANTA — A group of animal activists gathered in Downtown Atlanta near the Georgia State Capitol on Friday to demand justice for a dog that was violently attacked and killed. The rally, called "Justice for Justice," was a direct response to a disturbing act caught on camera.

One week ago, a video showing someone allegedly chasing and hitting a dog started circulating on social media. The dog ultimately died from its injuries. Since then, police have taken 19-year-old Mekhi Jackson into custody in connection with the incident.

However, the activists at the rally say that the video was too disturbing to stay silent.

"There is no reason that any of this should have happened," said Rosemarie, one of the attendees. "The thought of what that dog probably went through every day leading up to whatever that was. There's no way that was the first time that ever happened."

In February, the FBI ranked Georgia seventh overall for animal abuse cases. The activists at the rally are now pushing for action from Gov. Brian Kemp, with some suggesting the creation of a state registry where animal abusers are identified and listed.