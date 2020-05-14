MACON, Ga. — Wednesday, several community members came together to rally against gun violence.

Community leaders spoke to both youth and adults at Tattnall Square Park about the changes that need to take place to curb violence in the Macon area.

Organizer Carl Myers compared gun violence to a virus -- an infection that must be removed.

Some people at the rally asked local leaders to speak out about the problem.

"Nothing has been said about this from the mayor, police, and commissioners or anybody. The thing is if it affects me, it definitely affects the babies, so, I mean, I'm just worried about the children. I'm really trying to make sure Macon is a safe place," said Myers.

Myers says they plan to have monthly meetings to come up with solutions to try and stop the violence.



