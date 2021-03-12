Hawks set to honor Atlanta founder of hunger-focused startup

Jasmine Crowe has used Goodr to spawn programs such as pop-up pantries and free school groceries.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks on Friday night will honor the founder of a local hunger-focused startup.

Jasmine Crowe, the founder and CEO of Goodr, is the team's second honoree in its new "Forever 404 Honors Presented By Sharecare" program this year.

11Alive has previously reported on Goodr's efforts, which include pop-up pantries and a specialized in-school free grocery store.

The Hawks said the organization has also "developed an impactful partnership with the Atlanta Hawks to bring thousands of meals to families and students."

Goodr works to bring excess food to people experiencing food insecurity, and according to a release has redirected more than 20 million pounds of surplus food from businesses, event centers and airports to the community since its founding in 2017.

The Hawks' jersey sponsor, Sharecare, will donate $1,000 to Goodr's "Neighborhood Eats" program as part of the program.

The Hawks plan to do 12 "Forever 404 Honors" nights in all this season.