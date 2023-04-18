Atlanta resident celebrates 102nd birthday

Frances Thrasher is the oldest member of Wheat Street Baptist Church where she previously sang in the choir.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta resident celebrated her 102nd birthday this month.

Frances Thrasher marked this special milestone on April 6 with her daughter at her nursing home A.G. Rhodes Atlanta.

Thrasher was originally born in Walhalla, South Carolina, but was raised in Atlanta. She ran her own licensed daycare business for 15 years and has a son and a daughter.

She is the oldest member of Wheat Street Baptist Church where she previously sang in the choir. She loves music, arts and crafts as well as Horticultural Therapy, which involves gardening.