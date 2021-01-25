Atlanta Technical College honors benefactor Hank Aaron

The baseball legend and American icon was a board member at ATC.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Technical College will remember Hank Aaron this morning with a ceremony on campus.

The baseball legend and American icon who passed away on Friday was a major benefactor of the school, serving on its board and making financial contributions over the years.

According to the school, flags on campus will be lowered to half staff this morning and at 10 a.m. students, faculty and staff will "share remarks and reflections of Aaron's life and hold a moment of silence on campus."

"Mr. Aaron's presence and commitment will forever be recognized at ATC as his years of service and philanthropy has helped propel our college, our students, and our ultimate success," said Dr. Victoria Seals, president of ATC.

11Alive's Hope Ford reported Friday on Aaron's extensive involvement in philanthropy and championing civil rights, which extended to his longtime association with ATC.

He also supported the NAACP and founded the Chasing the Dream Foundation to support underprivileged kids with mentoring and financial support.

"Countless, countless children out there who are now adults now I'm sure that are where they are now because of Hank Aaron," Sharmen Gowens, the CEO of the YWCA of Greater Atlanta, told Hope.

Dr. Seals, the ATC president, said in a statement that "while our Henry Louis 'Hank' Aaron Academic Complex bears his name, our students, faculty, staff are current reflections of his heartfelt dedication to this community, educational advancement, and economic mobility."