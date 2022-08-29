Braves superstar hosts inaugural charity event at TopGolf Atlanta to raise money for veterans

The Braves superstar third baseman's charity fundraiser raised money for Team Red, White & Blue.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Not long after Austin Riley signed a 10-year $212 million contract extension to stay in Atlanta, the Braves superstar third baseman is already making his impact felt in the community.

On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family.

"My wife, my family and I are thrilled to be a part of Braves Country and I want to make an impact not only on the field, but in our community," Riley said. "The least I can do is give back to our veterans whose sacrifice and courage is unmatched. The work Team RWB does for our veterans is remarkable and I am proud to help support them with their mission."

The mission for Team RWB is simple -- enriching veterans' lives. The vision for Team RWB is forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans, according to their website.

Riley said he has always had immense respect for military veterans. His partnership with Team RWB exists to guide veterans through the journey they are on by providing opportunities focused on building a healthier lifestyle, because "a strong focus on mental and physical health is critical to ensuring veterans' best days are ahead."