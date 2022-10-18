Father, husband killed during carjacking; family reflects on his life

Atlanta Police said Chris Eberhart was shot to death during a carjacking off Peachtree Battle Avenue around 7 a.m. last Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, Ga. — The family of Chris Eberhart is still in shock at the random and senseless crime that took the life of their loved one last week.

Atlanta Police said Eberhart was shot to death during a carjacking around 7 a.m last Thursday. The suspect, Travis Landrey, was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama. He was caught inside Eberhart’s stolen truck.

Eberhart’s family sat down with 11Alive’s Cody Alcorn in Monroe on Monday evening and described the morning they learned the news.

“It was just devastating. Yeah, devastating, shock; couldn’t believe it. I thought it was a sick joke," Eberhart's family explained. "Yeah, it’s just surreal for the way it happened."

Chris Eberhart’s brother Ron Eberhart said his brother was parked at a job site off Peachtree Battle Avenue that morning.

“It was just a normal day,” Ron said, adding his brother was there doing a remodel project.

While for some 7 a.m. would be early to a job site, Eberhart’s friends and family said that’s how he operated. Bart Biddy told 11Alive he worked with Eberhart quite a bit and considered him a brother.

“That man woke the rooster up to get everybody else up. He was on the job site before everyone,” Biddy said.

On that Thursday morning, Eberhart was parked in the driveway, waiting for the rest of his crew when the shooting and carjacking happened. His family said he was hardworking and just trying to make an honest living for his family.

“He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Ron explained.

Chris’ daughter, Brooke, said her dad loved taking her fishing. She said she’ll miss his smile the most. “You couldn’t have a dull conversation with him,” she said.

Yet maybe the one person who knew Eberhart the best, his wife Joy. She said they were together 15 1/2 years and just recently got married in February. “He was so kind, loving and would do anything for anybody,” explained Joy Eberhart.

Eberhart’s memorial service will be on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Flowery Branch Masonic Lodge. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to a memorial fund to the Flowery Branch Lodge #212. In the memo section, write "in memory of Chris Eberhart."