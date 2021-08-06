Big Brothers Big Sisters pushes for 100 Central Georgia mentors in 100 days

Over 100 people inquired about becoming a mentor. 73 of those people actually filled out application and started the screening and training process.

MACON, Ga. — In January, we told you how Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia was on the search for 100 mentors in 100 days.

Through the push, more than two dozen kids throughout central Georgia were paired up with a big brother or sister.

"I enjoy hanging out with friends. I enjoy gaming. I like gaming a lot," Jaylyn Henley said.

12-year-old Jaylyn Henley is just like any playful kid, but she's sometimes shy.

"Video, games, board games, Monopoly especially," Henley said.

Now Henley has a big sister and mentor who is always ready for some friendly competition.

"One of the things that I felt like I wanted to get back to, was just being able to be somebody that she could look up to and be a positive role model, somebody that could help make an impact in her life," Tia Shorter said.

Shorter got paired up with Henley during Big Brothers, Big Sisters Heart of Georgia's push to get 100 mentors in 100 days.

"We are a perfect balance for each other, she really encourages me to try different things, week one she got me to try a vegan burger. I got her to try hiking," Shorter said.

Betsy Fitzgerald, the president with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia, says the response of people wanting to become a mentor was overwhelming.

"It was a huge success, we had over 100 people step up to inquire about becoming a mentor, 73 of those people actually filled out application and started their process including training and screening, and so far we have matched 35 kids," Fitzgerald said.