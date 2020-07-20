Bleckley County community remembers teen killed in construction accident with vigil

Over 200 people gathered at Bleckley County High School to memorialize Johnny Stewart.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — More than 200 people gathered at Bleckley County High School on Sunday to remember Johnny Stewart.

Friends and family prayed outside the school during the vigil and brought up their favorite memories with the person many knew as J.C.

His fiancee, Tristin Adams, says this is how Stewart would want to be remembered, describing him as a person who lived every second of life to the fullest.

"He was the most fun, loving, outgoing, strong person I ever met in my life. He has taught me so much since I met him," Adams said.

Stewart had just graduated from Bleckley County High School a little over a month ago and turned 18 this month. He and his girlfriend of five years had just gotten engaged.

"He had his whole life ahead of him with his fiancee. For him to be taken that soon," said Brittany Molargik, one of Stewart's friends. "When you have someone who is taken that meant so much to this community, you don't want him to go."

On Thursday, Stewart was killed in a construction accident at the Quality Inn on Chambers Road in Macon. Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the motel's sign was being suspended from a truck when it fell onto three workers below. The two other workers survived.

"I almost fell out in the floor crying. I didn't now how to react or what to think. I was not expecting any of this to happen," Adams said.

Family and friends say Stewart would have been happy to see the amount of people that showed up on Sunday to remember him.

"He was the most wholesome, kindhearted man you'll ever meet. He's the type of person that if you didn't know him, you wish you would have," said Adam Turner, one of Stewart's friends.

Adams says she and Stewart were planning on getting married in 2022. She announced at the vigil that in his honor, she's changing her last name to Stewart.

