BYRON, Ga. — Critical Care for Animal Angels off of Houston Road in Byron is at maximum capacity like so many shelters in Georgia.

Despite being full, the president of the shelter, Regenia Brabham, still took in three dogs this week because of an emergency situation.

"He's spitting out puppies to make money and what people don't realize is that the adults to these puppies are living in horrible conditions. They're living in their own waste," she said.



The Atlanta Humane Society says 700 dogs in a Valdosta home were living in small stacked crates. They called it a puppy mill.

Some went their whole life without being held or walked. Brabham saved three of them.

"We were supposed to get them Sunday, but because of the storms, we were not able to get them until yesterday," Brabham said



It's been a hectic week for Brabham. When the tornado hit, she was already busy keeping 33 dogs safe.

"I just started pulling dogs away from the windows, the ones that were in crates, grabbed a few little dogs and hid them under the stairs," Brabham said. "Sirens were going off it was scary,"

Although their shelter was full, their roof was damaged and their therapy pool destroyed, she wanted to help as many dogs as she could from the alleged puppy mill.

"This little girl who I've not named yet, she's an old girl and her feet are burned from standing in her own urine and you can see how swollen and red her paws are," she said.

She says treatment can get pricey

"We have to pay for these dogs to go to the vet, their food, their heart worm prevention. Any surgeries they may need and not just us, but all the rescues that have taken in these cases are needing help," Brabham said.

Now, she's calling on the community to help those, who cannot help themselves.

If you'd like to help, you can volunteer or drop off donations at Critical Care for Animal Angels off Houston Road in Byron.

The address is 7649 Houston Road or you can call 478-293-2066.