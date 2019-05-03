MACON, Ga. — According to the Pew Research Center, the United States has more than 50 million Catholics across the country.

Many of them are figuring out what to give up for Lent on Ash Wednesday, and we decided to take a look at what one local church is doing.

"I love my church, I love my faith," Posey Dennis said.

Dennis has called Saint Joseph Catholic Church her home away from home for years.

"Involved in other things around the church, or with friends we go to breakfast a lot of time after mass," Dennis said.

While she has made herself at home, there is one day that gives Dennis a time of reflection.

"We put the ashes on our forehead -- in a cross -- and it is a time to remember, and to stop and think, Who am I? And where am I heading," Dennis said.

Layperson Sylvan Thuente says churches have practiced Ash Wednesday since the third century.

"It lasts 40 days and that's similar to the 40 days that Jesus spent when he went before starting his mission, he went out to the desert for 40 days to prepare for it," Thuente said.

Over those 40 days called Lent, churchgoers usually give up something they enjoy and a item to focus on the life Christ lived.

"We try to get back and cut down on pleasure foods, and really getting back to a natural place," Thuente said.

The church says that they are going to be having two services today for Ash Wednesday that are open to the whole entire community.

Ash Wednesday Mass Times – (March 6th)

10:00 am school Mass

12:10 pm

6:00 pm

When churchgoers enter, ashes from palm trees are placed on their heads in the shape of a cross.

"It is with the palms that were left over from last year, from Palm Sunday," Thuente said.

While the church prepares to welcome hundreds, Dennis says she already has plans for her Ash Wednesday.

"What we need to be doing [is] to be growing closer to our Lord and our community and our family," Dennis said.