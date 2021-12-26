“I could not ask for anything more for Christmas. Like getting this call was the best thing I could’ve asked for, for Christmas," said Amanda, Elijah's mother.

YORK, Pa. — Up until a few days ago, not much had changed for Elijah and his family since we last introduced you to them back in August.

“It’s just been a lot of just dialysis, three days a week, going back and forth," said Amanda Hilsher, Elijah's mother.

Through it all, the search for a kidney donor continued.

“We had a good amount of people... we had some that went through with the whole process and for some reason or another, the doctor didn’t find them suitable and then it was onto the next, you know... You just kept going, kept going to find somebody," said Amanda.

A few days ago, they found a potential donor through one of Amanda’s friends.

“It was one of her friends on her page that thought, ’you know what I was given two kidneys and I only need one, so let me be the one who gives this little boy this gift of life,'" said Amanda.

The only thing that was still not known was whether she would be Elijah’s match.

“She would message me and let me know where she was in the process and it was very nice that she did that," said Amanda.

A couple of days ago, the family’s most desired wish finally came true when they found out their son would be receiving the kidney he so desperately needs.

“I could not ask for anything more for Christmas. Like getting this call was the best thing I could’ve asked for, for Christmas," said Amanda.

Amanda says the family will be forever grateful to the woman giving her son a second chance at life.

“We are all just so thankful for this woman and she is definitely an angel," said Amanda.

Elijah’s surgery is set for Jan. 18, and while the family says they are nervous about the operation, they say they are more excited to see him flourish.

“We just cannot wait to see him just do all the things that he should be doing," said Amanda.