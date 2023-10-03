'This is the day for them': College student organizes downtown Macon Children's Day 'show and tell' event

Organizer Deuce Carswell grew up between Macon and Gwinnett County and wanted to give back to Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — Children and teens had a cool opportunity in downtown Macon Sunday to show off anything they're proud of.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office and Tubman Museum teamed up to host the event at Cherry Street Plaza. Entrepreneurs, up-and-coming musicians and scholars alike presented to people stopping by.

Amir Holden, a 6th-grader from Warner Robins, was there selling stationery supplies. The young entrepreneur says he realized people would be interested in inspirational pens, desk organizers and paper clips, so he wanted to capitalize on the opportunity.

"I wanted to sell some office stuff because I knew older people would have offices and things like that," Holden said.

Deuce Carswell helped organize the first-ever event. He grew up between Macon and Gwinnett County and wanted to give back to Central Georgia. So, the 20-year-old college student got in touch with folks at the Tubman and made it happen.

"It's just some of everything. People who do art, entrepreneurship and things like that. So, whatever people have and want to show off, this is the day for them," Carswell said.

He says he hopes to see the event grow in Macon, but the goal is to expand it statewide.