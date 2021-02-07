'Fantastic representation': Community leaders celebrate the history and contributions of Jody Town

In June, a historical marker was unveiled in Warner Robins to highlight the Jody Town community

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Drive down Armed Forces Boulevard and you might notice a new historic marker paying homage to the Jody Town neighborhood.

In the 1940s, Black people in the International City worked at Robins while building an economic powerhouse of a community.

"I was born in Jody Town; I was born there in 1950 and I had been there all my life," said Jackie Garmin.

Garmin says his father worked on Robins Air Force Base as a painter and also worked off base to open up his own business.

"Eventually he opened a community store that was named Jack and Jean Grill," Garmin said.

His story is one of many that tell the story of Jody Town. According to the Georgia Archives, like most of the South, Robins was segregated and Black peopled worked to help construct the base to support war efforts.

Just outside the gates, the Jody Town neighborhood housed Black people giving them quick access to Robins. In the 1940s, Jody Town became an incubator for businesses boasting churches, grocery stores, ice cream parlors, and more.

Businesses like Nelson's Memorial Mortuary have been serving the area for generations.

"It brings a great sense of pride to be involved, for the great heritage from my grandfather and great-grandfather to continue on today and continue to carry their legacy," said Gregory Ellis.

In June, the Georgia Historical Society placed a marker in Memorial Park highlighting the legacy of the Jody Town community.

"I'm so glad to be out here with my fellas. Some of them I haven't seen in years and years," said Marvis Roberts.

The marker also honors the Warner Robins Jets, which served as a semi-professional baseball league in the town.

"I think this is a fantastic representation and memorialization. It is something that took a lot of time and a lot of effort," said Edith Knowlton.

It's a permanent memory that will ensure everyone in the International City remembers Jody Town's contributions.