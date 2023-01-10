Community shocked, saddened by unexpected loss of beloved Cobb County band director

The sentiments of Argo were echoed on social media by those who knew him in the hours after his untimely death.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A community is reeling after the sudden and unexpected loss of a high school band director who shined so brightly on the countless lives that he touched.

Madison Argo was just 32 years old after he tragically passed away this week. He was currently in his second year as Wheeler High School's band director and was a proud Auburn University alum where he graduated with a degree in music education. Argo went to school less than an hour from his hometown of Alexander City, Alabama.

Argo later went on to receive his master's degree in conducting from Ball State University in 2021. But prior to that, he began his career in music education as the associate director of bands at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville.

The sentiments of who Argo was as a person and a friend were echoed on social media by those who either personally knew him or knew of him in the hours after his untimely death.

"Devastated. Madison Argo was one of the kindest people I have ever met," said Tim Elrod on social media, who met Argo while teaching together at Whitewater High School. "He would light up any room that he walked into."

Elrod later explained that while teaching drumline at Whitewater, a job position opened up for a new assistant band director. He welcomed Argo straight out of college, where he described him as a "burst of energy."

"I've never seen someone run a football game with as much passion as he did for our marching band," Elrod said. "Madison, I know you loved Jesus and we will see you again soon."

Devastated. 💔💔💔 Madison Argo was one of the kindest people I have ever met. He would light up any room that he walked... Posted by Tim Elrod on Friday, September 29, 2023

He spent from the time he graduated at Auburn in 2014 to the time he departed for Ball State in 2019 at Whitewater, a huge part of his early career. Argo himself summed up the experience himself on his LinkedIn page.

"During my time at Whitewater High School, I was extremely fortunate to work with a supportive administration and a collaborative faculty to create an environment that encouraged students to grow in their music education and personal development."

One of Argo's childhood friends remembered the years in which they grew up together, posting photos of himself and Argo at a young age and memories they made that he would never forget.

"I tried to find serious pictures of myself and Madison Argo, but all I found was goofy, happy pictures," said Carson Wages, who grew up in Alexander City with him. "Madison was a big part of a chapter of my life and I'm sure he brought that same goofiness and happiness to everyone that met him afterwards. He was a good man. He burned hot and bright. Rest in Peace, buddy. You will be missed and you were always loved."

I tried to find serious pictures of myself and Madison Argo , but all I found was goofy, happy pictures. Madison was a... Posted by Carson Keel Wages on Friday, September 29, 2023

Melinda Poole, who lives in Argo's hometown of Alexander City, honored Argo on social media by remembering him for his love of music and people and how he made the world a better place. She posted a picture of Argo while he was the lead drum major of the 380-member Auburn University band.

One of Alexander City's finest young men passed away Thursday. He was so much fun to watch when at BRHS & then Auburn.... Posted by Melinda Gunn Poole on Saturday, September 30, 2023

Poole added that Argo was "a rare mix of great talent, determination and love for people. He made a 'good' difference wherever he went..whether a small group of family/friends or 100,000 gathered at Auburn on a Saturday."

In addition to music, Argo was also a CrossFit coach and enthusiast which became a gigantic part of his life. In his LinkedIn profile, he said it's where he spent the majority of his time outside of work. One of the CrossFit gyms he coached at took to social media to remember his "extremely positive energy" and his ability to lift those up around him.

We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of our former coach Madison Argo 💔 Madison became a friend to many... Posted by Arsenal Fitness on Friday, September 29, 2023