DUBLIN, Ga. — If you are looking to observe Black History Month, look no further than the city of Dublin.

Community leaders are making sure you have something to do each weekend.

Growing up, Francis Wells says Dublin never held events honoring African-Americans.

"[It used to be] no celebrations or anything. It was just, 'Oh well, it's just Black History Month,'" she said. "From my time growing up, until maybe I was in the 12th grade, there was no mention of black history."

Once Wells got older, she wanted to help change that, so she got active with The Dublin-Laurens County Black History Festival Community Committee.

"It started off as like a weekend event -- and pretty much a Sunday event -- and it grew, grew, and grew," Wells said.

And it's grown to eight events spread out over four weekends during Black History Month.

"February 9 is one of our major, major events. That's our Soul Food Expo, that's when all the cooks come out, all the tasters come out and we have an awesome time, just fellowshipping and eating," Wells said.

You can also enjoy an arts banquet and an award ceremony honoring people in the community all with one goal in mind.

Wanya Reese

"Actually for fellowship and communication and just really learning each other's culture. Black history does not just involves blacks, but it involves everybody, because black history is everybody's history," Wells said.

No matter who you ask, people like Richard Nesbitt say these events benefit. and educate the community.

"[It's an] enlightening event for the younger generation that does not know where we have come from," Nesbitt said.

The next event is happening this Saturday at Dublin Middle School.