Faith leaders, Atlanta community react to death of beloved pastor Dr. Charles Stanley

Stanley was a highly-influential religious leader who pastored one of the city's most prominent churches for 51 years.

ATLANTA — Following the death of iconic pastor Dr. Charles Stanley at the age of 90 Tuesday morning, tributes are pouring in from the metro Atlanta community and faith leaders across the country.

Dr. Stanley was a highly-influential religious leader who pastored one of the city's most prominent Baptist churches for 51 years while launching the faith organization In Touch Ministries, which became a global conglomerate.

His outreach was tremendous, as Dr. Stanley's messages could be heard on television and radio programs throughout the country. His impact on others was felt after his death was announced, with those taking to social media to pay their respects and remember the man he was.

His ministry was the first to deliver the sad news, saying that Dr. Stanley "lived a life of obedience."

In Touch Family, this morning, God called our beloved pastor, Dr. Charles Stanley, home to heaven. Dr. Stanley lived a life of obedience and is now receiving the joy of his soul—seeing his Savior face-to-face. Please join us in praying for the Stanley family. pic.twitter.com/8h2ROcoHuF — In Touch Ministries (@InTouchMin) April 18, 2023

Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement saying his family was saddened by the loss and called Dr. Stanley "a giant of our faith."

Our family is deeply saddened to hear of Dr. Charles Stanley’s passing.



A giant of our faith, Dr. Stanley’s ministry reached countless souls around the world, and we were honored to attend his final sermon and thank him for his decades of servant leadership and dedication to… — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) April 18, 2023

North Point Community Church, where his son Andy Stanley is a pastor, also shared their condolences of Dr. Stanley's passing.

Dr. Stanley gave his life to preaching the gospel and leaves a legacy worth celebrating.



Thank you for joining us in prayer for the Stanley family. https://t.co/XK3MFlurP9 — North Point Community Church (@NorthPoint) April 18, 2023

The City of Atlanta and Mayor Dickens issued a statement regarding the passing of Stanley:

"I am saddened to hear of the passing of one of Atlanta’s most influential faith leaders, Dr. Charles Stanley, pastor emeritus of First Baptist Church. Dr. Stanley was known for his ability to make the scripture accessible to believers and would-be believers, alike. With Atlanta as his base, he created a global broadcast ministry that eventually reached people in 150 countries. Today I join Atlanta and those he reached around the world in offering prayers of condolence to the entire Stanley family as well as the In Touch Ministries family."

Widely-known American pastor Joel Osteen remembered Dr. Stanley as a hero of the faith community, saying his legacy will continue to shine.

Dr. Charles Stanley has been a hero of the faith to our family and myself. His steadfast character, solid biblical teaching, and godly example to pastors and spiritual leaders is incalculable. His legacy will continue through his family and all of us who have been impacted by his… https://t.co/B45CQ6JvQH — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) April 18, 2023

American evangelical author and pastor Greg Laurie said he was "blessed to hear his messages on radio and TV."

Charles Stanley went to Heaven today. He made his mark on this world for the Gospel and his incredible teaching of God’s Word. I like so many others was blessed by hearing his messages on the radio and TV and he was a trusted voice we have all been encouraged… pic.twitter.com/E8qpVqQ1HS — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) April 18, 2023

T.D. Jakes, a renowned non-denominational Christian preacher and senior pastor at The Potter's House in Dallas, Texas, said there are "many people waiting for him in heaven" due to his ministries.

Dr. Charles Stanley, an avid teacher of the faith who served at @FirstBaptistATL for 51 years, died today. He was 90 years old. Without question, there are people waiting for him in heaven who are there because of his ministry! Join me in condolences to all those who mourn. pic.twitter.com/8t8Bn9xuFe — T.D. Jakes (@BishopJakes) April 18, 2023

Franklin Graham, president of Christian relief organization Samaritan's Purse and son of prominent Southern Baptist pastor Billy Graham, took to social media to remember Dr. Stanley.

Our prayers are with the family of Dr. Charles Stanley, who went home to Heaven today at the age of 90. Dr. Stanley was the founder of @InTouchMin and pastored @FirstBaptistATL for 50 years. I appreciate his faithfulness in unashamedly teaching the Word of God. For many who… pic.twitter.com/vR92iJRs7a — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 18, 2023

Atlanta City Council released the following statement after Stanley's death:

“Countless people looked to Dr. Stanley for guidance and support in their spiritual lives. He truly helped people connect with their faith, including through his internationally broadcast sermons. He also dedicated his life to the noble pursuit of helping others find deeper understanding and inspiration in their daily lives. Our condolences are with his family as well as In Touch Ministries.”

Those who would like to pay their respects in person can do so on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Atlanta.

The family asks that donations be made to the ongoing mission of In Touch Ministries instead of flowers.