Faith leaders, Atlanta community react to death of beloved pastor Dr. Charles Stanley

ATLANTA — Following the death of iconic pastor Dr. Charles Stanley at the age of 90 Tuesday morning, tributes are pouring in from the metro Atlanta community and faith leaders across the country.
Dr. Stanley was a highly-influential religious leader who pastored one of the city's most prominent Baptist churches for 51 years while launching the faith organization In Touch Ministries, which became a global conglomerate.
His outreach was tremendous, as Dr. Stanley's messages could be heard on television and radio programs throughout the country. His impact on others was felt after his death was announced, with those taking to social media to pay their respects and remember the man he was.
His ministry was the first to deliver the sad news, saying that Dr. Stanley "lived a life of obedience."
Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement saying his family was saddened by the loss and called Dr. Stanley "a giant of our faith."
North Point Community Church, where his son Andy Stanley is a pastor, also shared their condolences of Dr. Stanley's passing.
The City of Atlanta and Mayor Dickens issued a statement regarding the passing of Stanley:
"I am saddened to hear of the passing of one of Atlanta’s most influential faith leaders, Dr. Charles Stanley, pastor emeritus of First Baptist Church. Dr. Stanley was known for his ability to make the scripture accessible to believers and would-be believers, alike. With Atlanta as his base, he created a global broadcast ministry that eventually reached people in 150 countries. Today I join Atlanta and those he reached around the world in offering prayers of condolence to the entire Stanley family as well as the In Touch Ministries family."
Widely-known American pastor Joel Osteen remembered Dr. Stanley as a hero of the faith community, saying his legacy will continue to shine.
American evangelical author and pastor Greg Laurie said he was "blessed to hear his messages on radio and TV."
T.D. Jakes, a renowned non-denominational Christian preacher and senior pastor at The Potter's House in Dallas, Texas, said there are "many people waiting for him in heaven" due to his ministries.
Franklin Graham, president of Christian relief organization Samaritan's Purse and son of prominent Southern Baptist pastor Billy Graham, took to social media to remember Dr. Stanley.
Atlanta City Council released the following statement after Stanley's death:
“Countless people looked to Dr. Stanley for guidance and support in their spiritual lives. He truly helped people connect with their faith, including through his internationally broadcast sermons. He also dedicated his life to the noble pursuit of helping others find deeper understanding and inspiration in their daily lives. Our condolences are with his family as well as In Touch Ministries.”
Those who would like to pay their respects in person can do so on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Atlanta.
The family asks that donations be made to the ongoing mission of In Touch Ministries instead of flowers.
For more details on Stanley's legacy, people can visit here.