Goodr opened the store at Lutheran Towers.

ATLANTA — A new grocery store is now open that will serve more than 300 seniors at Lutheran Towers in Midtown.

Goodr, a local company working to combat hunger and food waste, opened the free grocery store Wednesday for the senior community in the building. The store will be open throughout the week. It's stocked with everyday items such as produce, meat, pasta, canned goods, medicine and drinks.

Seniors will need to check-in and register at the store to start their shopping. They can also let the store know if they have any allergies and can request items.

It's a special cause close to the heart of Jasmine Crowe, the CEO of Goodr. In a tweet, she said she is dedicating the store to her dear friend Ms. Bailey.

"Seniors often choose between paying for food and paying for their prescriptions. On average, seniors receive $120 per month to help put food on the table," Crowe wrote.

It’s open! I am on cloud nine and elated to share that @TheGoodrCo’s new FREE grocery store is now open. I had a chance to not only cut the ribbon but talk to a lot of our shoppers today with their permission; I’m sharing their excitement. Here’s a thread of this fantastic day! pic.twitter.com/uq4Jthx19J — Jasmine Crowe (@jasminecrowe) January 19, 2022

The seniors at Lutheran Towers also got a reusable gift bag at the grand opening so that they can bring it to shop with each time.

"I’m so thrilled about the impact this will bring," Crowe said.

Crowe added that 7.3 million older Americans are at risk for hunger, which represents 10% of all seniors.