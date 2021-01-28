Traffic safety plans have been in the works for quite some time, but now Georgia College students are seeing these plans come to fruition.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College students have been walking across high-traffic intersections in Milledgeville for years, but their walk should get safer now.

Campus Chief of Police Brett Stanelle says entering into campus and the City of Milledgeville is much safer now because of their newest crosswalk system.

Brett Stanelle said, "The one on Clarke and Hancock is the Barnes Dance or Pedestrian Scramble, which is paired with one down the street."

Before this year, Clarke and Hancock was a standalone crosswalk without buttons or lights.

"Now, pedestrians can cross all the normal patterns on the street but also diagonally, which saves time," said Brett Stanelle.

Georgia College students like Will Forth and Merritt Dismuke say these safety precautions are much appreciated.

Sophomore Will Forth said, "I am just glad the city is taking into account public health, and of the students as well, because sometimes, drivers can't see the students if they pop out too quick. Just glad that they thought of us."

"I am just really impressed with it, I think the crosswalk system really works out well," Georgia College senior Merritt Dismuke said. "I think it allows for cars to better see pedestrians and for pedestrians better see where they are going."

These additions not only allow all moving traffic to see one another, but prevent pedestrian-related accidents.

Stanelle also said, "One of the key things to remember there is that they are obligations not only for the pedestrians but also the drivers. One of the key changes for pedestrians is that someone has to press the button for there to be a crossing signal that comes in on the Barnes Dance Crossing as well as the Pedestrian Hybrid."

With the new signs, lights, and button, the city, school, and its students can now work together and be safer.

Dismuke said, "I just think it's overall benefit for the Milledgeville community. I think this is going to better help us pay attention to each other and it's been received well by everyone."