'I need everyone's help' | Georgia woman working to supply free prom dresses for students

Amanda Johnson-Scott is collecting dresses and accessories for 45 girls.

ATLANTA — Not being able to afford a dress for prom is something Amanda Johnson-Scott knows first-hand.

That's why her non-profit company, Dare to Empower Inc. has gifted prom dresses and makeovers for young ladies across the metro Atlanta area for the past six years.

Now that prom season is underway, she is doing it again.

"There are times that proms and graduations don't happen for some people because everything has gotten so expensive," Johnson-Scott said.

This weekend 45 high schoolers have signed up to get the royal treatment for a night they'll remember for the rest of their lives.

"Everything that's going on in their lives, I want to give them the opportunity to feel beautiful in that moment and to know somebody cares and someone wants to do something for them," Johnson-Scott said. "For me to have the opportunity to get girls brand new dresses, that means a lot for me."

But with uncertainty surrounding prom during the pandemic, the non-profit's dress donations have dwindled, now she needs the community's help. She's asking for brand new or gently used dresses for the teens this weekend.

"I need everyone's help," she said. "I will come to Stone Mountain, I will go all the way to Lithonia, if I need to drive to Macon just let me know!"