'Good food, good music, good people': 40th Warner Robins concert in full swing

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — What’s red, white, blue, and in Warner Robins?

It's the 40th Independence Day Concert!

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says it's a special one because it's also the 80th anniversary that Warner Robins became a city.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha was in the middle of all the action to tell us how the party is going.

The Independence Day Concert is in full swing. Good people, good food, and good music. What more could you need?

“We're gonna get some snow cones and probably some food because we wanted to watch the fireworks and have fun,” says 13-year-old Tiyanna Green.

She says she came to the free concert with all of her friends.

“It’s a little too hot to dance, but it’s good,” she laughs.

Amy Hall and her 10-year-old niece Elizabeth waited for the gates to open since noon.

“We thought there was gonna be a really big crowd, but there wasn’t,” says Elizabeth. She’s from Savannah and this is her first Independence Day Concert.

Hall says she’s been coming for 14 years and it’s a fun thing for the whole family to enjoy.

“I like the crowd, I like music, fireworks, and the vendors. I mean, I like the whole experience,” Hall says. “I’m just excited to listen to the music and watch the big fireworks show.”

This is also Bill Peterson’s first Independence Day Concert.

“I heard it on the news about it going on, and the Mayor has done such a good job putting it on,” Peterson says. “We’ve got the vendors and the Dazz band, and a couple of other groups here. I’m really happy to be here.”

Peterson says he appreciates events like this– especially as a veteran.

“When we came back from Vietnam, we wasn't accepted as much, but now, I'm so grateful and thankful for all the people in the community for doing this for us. For veterans, we feel like this is for us,” he explains.

Sally Guster says the support for veterans is a big reason why her family comes out to the celebration. Her husband Jeff just retired from duty.

“We’ve got the base here, armed forces,” she says. It’s important that we support our troops and everything because of the base here.”

Guster says the food, music, and people are also a plus.

“The community comes together to support this particular 4th of July. It was beautiful. Simply beautiful, and the people are all beautiful,” Guster says.

The skies did darken a bit, but there was no rain on that parade.