'Good people take care of people': Dublin plans to welcome Hurricane Ian evacuees

The City of Dublin is ready to welcome anyone to Laurens County who is looking for a place to seek shelter away from the storm.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The City of Dublin is getting ready to welcome some new faces.

Millions in Florida already evacuated, and now folks in Coastal Georgia have to decide when and where to go as Hurricane Ian continues inward.

Located right off I-16, you'll find the City of Dublin.

Many people here know what to expect when a hurricane pops up on the radar.

"Every time there's been a major incident in Florida or the coast, people have come here, and I think they've been met pretty well by the community. We take care of our people here," Richard Mascaro said.

Mascaro left Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.

"I'm really familiar with evacuating from hurricanes. We just didn't do it until after Katrina," Mascaro said.

Now, he owns Company Supply downtown.

Mascaro says he will help others if they need it.

"Good people take care of people," Mascaro said.

Dublin has several other restaurants and shops, including Dublin's Visitor Center, where evacuees can find about Georgia Grown products.

Visit Dublin Executive Director Miriam Lewis says there is plenty for people to do and they're prepared to show others around town.

"It's the community spirit. It's especially evident during hurricane season, because the entire community really comes together," Lewis said.

Lewis says in the past, Dublin folks have allowed evacuees to bring horses and RVs to their farms.

"That's the spirit of Laurens County and Dublin all the time, but it's very evident during the hurricanes -- just people opening up their hearts and their homes," Lewis said.

"I don't know how many evacuees are going to come, but there is some potential here; and if we are called on, we have some space to put and house some people. I think people are willing to help people here, especially people who are stranded," Mascaro said.

The goal is to leave one less family stranded.

Lewis says they're watching the storm closely.

Right now, there are rooms available at the some of their hotels.