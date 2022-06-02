Gwinnett County water named best in the state

According to the county, their water comes from Lake Lanier.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County heads to the national water competition after beating out all other Georiga counties for the best tasting water in the state.

The Georgia Association of Water Professionals named the county the winner on Thursday after a blind taste test and vote, according to Gwinnett County's Department of Natural Resources.

“We take pride in delivering high quality, great-tasting water to the people and businesses of Gwinnett,” Department of Water Resources Director Tyler Richards said. “I believe we owe this award to the hard work, passion, ingenuity and dedication of our employees. They work around the clock to ensure our water meets the Gwinnett Standard."

Its drinking water comes from Lake Lanier, according to Gwinnett county's Department of Water Resources. It's treated at two water plants, Shoal Creek Filter Plant and Lanier Filter Plant.

Learn more | Information about Gwinnett's drinking water on its website.

"These two plants use advanced technology to provide more than 70 million gallons of drinking water to Gwinnett’s nearly one million residents," the Gwinnett County DNR said. "The water is continuously tested for quality and taste."

Now Gwinnett will face off in the national American Water Works Association competition against utilities across the United States.

WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER

The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent at noon daily. Sign up here.

GET IN TOUCH WITH US