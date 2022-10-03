One thing stands in the way of Atlanta cheerleaders headed to national championship

An all-minority middle school cheerleading squad has a shot at national glory.

ATLANTA — There are a lot of firsts happening at Kipp Vision Academy in Atlanta.

First, the Eagles Elite Cheerleading Squad. The team came together as a competition cheer squad just in the last year.

“We kind of created the competition team to allow these girls that don’t have the opportunity to do All-Star, or to do Rec, to actually have the opportunity to go outside their school and perform at different competitions outside of Atlanta Public Schools," said Head Coach Maya Jones. "So, it’s really special to me to be able to start this competition team.”

Another first is the team winning the Holiday Jam, hosted by Atlanta Cheer and Dance. That win led to their third first -- their first chance at attending a national championship.

"A lot of them have never cheered before," said Assistant Coach Alexis Kelly. "So, it's a big shock to them."

"Every competition that we had was always in Atlanta," said 8th grader and squad captain Erion Jones.

The championship means a trip to Orlando to compete against teams across the country.

"This is the first time most of them have even been out of Atlanta," Kelly emphasized.

Jones and Kelly helped put the team together to give girls who might not ever have a chance to cheer a leg up.

"We feel like as coaches, we just wanted to bring them the opportunity regardless of where they come from," Maya added.

To prepare for the big competition, the middle schoolers are taking on a high level of training.

"We practice on Monday, tumbling on Tuesdays, and we practice Wednesday, Thursday, and Fridays," said Erion, who added practices can sometimes mean hours spent in the KVA gym.

This opportunity also means paying for the trip. While the previous championship the girls won means they get half of their registration paid, they need to pay the rest of their way to Orlando.

"This community (surrounding Kipp) is one of the lowest income communities. So, asking them to pay for things when they just want the opportunity is not right," Maya said.

The team must raise $500 for the rest of the registration fee, $5,000 for a charter bus, and additional money for hotels in case parents can't foot the bill.

"We would hate for the reason they can't go is because they can't afford to go," said Kelly. "The girls worked so hard and if that was the reason they can't go, I wouldn't even know what to tell them."

It's clear their team spirit is taking them places they never thought possible.

"Most of them have never cheered before," said 7th grader Namiyah Evans. "So, it would not only be a good experience for me but also for them."

One thing is for sure, they already have a winning attitude.

"It's about the experiences and the things we got through to get here," Erion said with a smile.