When the traffic stop was over, the deputy left the motorcycle rider with a warning and his personal number if he ever needed to talk.

TAMPA, Fla. — "You're the first person I can actually talk to."

That's what a motorcycle rider said to the Hillsborough County deputy who pulled him over for a traffic stop that turned into much more.

In a video shared on the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Master Deputy Donald Rizer asks how the rider is doing. That's when the rider starts breaking down and getting upset.

The rider told Deputy Rizer he was having a bad week because he had just lost a friend in a crash.

The two talked for a little bit, and Rizer told the motorcyclist it's okay to ask for help – and also important.

The traffic stop ended with the motorcyclist getting a warning and Deputy Rizer's personal cell phone number if he ever needed to talk.

"It's not all about tickets and arresting people and dumb stuff like that," Deputy Rizer said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office called this just one example of the positive impact Deputy Rizer strives to make every day in the community.

10 Tampa Bay Cares: If you are in crisis, you can contact the Crisis Text Line 24/7 at 741741. It will connect you with a Crisis Counselor for free. For more free and confidential support, call 1-800-273-8255 if you need to talk to someone.