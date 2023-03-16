5-time national stepping champions at Ron Clark Academy learn history, life lessons through the craft

8th graders have the opportunity to travel to South Africa, where stepping originated from the African Gumboot Dance.

ATLANTA — Georgia has seen some pretty successful stepping teams in the last few years, but there’s one in Atlanta you may not be familiar with.

The Essential Step Team at the Ron Clark Academy in south Atlanta is a five-time national champion. Amid the movement and song comes a lesson in history for the students.

The nonprofit private school is known for its academics and sports, but now the stepping team is taking the nation by storm. Steppers tell the story of their ancestors, as well as the potential for their own future through beats, music and dance.

It may look like you're in a Harry Potter movie, but at the Ron Clark Academy, the floor is the students' castle.

“At home I'm always like just stepping around the house," 8th-grader Mylles Welch said.

Amid the singing and intricate stepping, Welch makes his presence known one step at a time.

“I like expressing attitude, sass, and just your personality through body movement," Welch said. "It takes longer to learn, but that's a challenge that comes with a step that you tend to enjoy.”

Putting shoes to ground has special significance for Karsyn Britton-Mauge.

“I feel like I'm kind of carrying on a legacy that my ancestors created in Johannesburg," Britton-Mauge said.

Ron Clark Academy Dean of Students Junior Bernadin said the program is a great way for students to learn about their heritage.

“Our eighth graders have the opportunity to travel to South Africa," Bernadin said. "The students did learn about the African Gumboot Dance, where the workers were working in the gold mines with slapping and making beats and rhythms, using their Wellington boots.”

Dr. Susan Barnes founded the Academy's step team.

“They started sharing with me that they had actually done African ancestry, so they all their DNA story," Barnes said. "We're really passionate about just history and tradition and passing it down.”

The students are learning important life lessons as they step into their future.

“It teaches me discipline. You can't be lazy or you're going to be really windy by the time your routine ends," Welch said.

“Don’t be scared," Britton-Mauge said. "I feel like step has kind of taught me to just be free and to try different things when it comes to anything, really.”