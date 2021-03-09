Home Depot volunteers assembling 500 disaster kits to bring to Hurricane Ida victims

The relief effort is happening Sunday in Austell.

AUSTELL, Ga. — Volunteers with the Home Depot Foundation will be assembling 500 disaster relief kits on Sunday, to be sent to communities that have been impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The volunteer effort will be happening in Austell and then Convoy of Hope, a partner with the Home Depot Foundation, will deliver the kits to communities on Monday.

In a release, the company said an additional 1,000 kits were being assembled at three Alabama stores.

"The disaster relief kits will contain critical supplies including tarps, gloves, water, flashlights, sponges, mold cleaner and other cleaning supplies," a release said.

Home Depot said that during hurricane season it works with its non-profit partners to "pre-fortify warehouses with disaster relief kits for quick deployment when a disaster strikes."