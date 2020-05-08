Data from the U.S. Census affects federal funding and political representation in the state

ATLANTA — The 2020 Census is underway, and starting August 11, Census Bureau employees will go door-to-door to all address that haven't filled out the census, but if you fill out the Census before August 11, either online, by phone, or by mail, you can avoid that visit.

The census plays an important role in determining the distribution of federal aid, the drawing of district lines for Congressional, state and local representation and helps communities plan for the future, according to the State of Georgia.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that Georgia had a 58.8% self-response rate, Macon-Bibb County had a 49.8% response rate, and Houston County had a 66.2% response rate.

Jake Cox, the Community Planner for the Houston County Board of Commissioners, says Houston County matched their 2010 Census response rate, and wanted to reach out to all Houston County residents to complete the census.

"There's a lot that rides on the Census figures, so the more people that complete the census the better for Houston County, Bibb County, all of Middle Georgia," said Cox.

According to the State of Georgia, the federal funding determined by the Census is distributed to public health, infrastructure and education programs like the Medical Assistance Program, or Medicaid, Highway Planning and Construction and the National School Lunch Program.

"The money follows the numbers, not the need," said Cox. "So, the more, the higher number you have of folks in a state, the bigger piece of the federal money pie that we'll be able to get in Georgia."

The last census provided the state with $15.88 billion in federal funding, and each Georgian that participated in the census brought in $1,639.10, according to the State of Georgia.

The census also effects political representation, determining how district lines are drawn for Congressional, state and local representatives, school boards and more.