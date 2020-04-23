MACON, Ga. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many charities are still operating, and they're relying on the community to give back.

Here is a list of local organizations that need your help.

Daybreak

Sister Theresa Sullivan at Daybreak says they need medical volunteers to work for the clinic.

People can also arrange snack bags filled with canned goods that have flip tops, and other pre-packaged items. The organization cannot accept any food that is homemade.

Sullivan says they need Vienna sausages, instant grits, disinfectant wipes, rain ponchos and disposable bowls. They are also accepting grocery store gift cards and monetary donations.

People can donate these items Monday through Friday between 1 a.m. and 4 p.m. On Tuesday, the agency opens after 11 a.m.

Folks can come to 174 Walnut Street in Macon and call 478-216-9119, so a volunteer can pick up the items from the car.

Sullivan says volunteers wear masks, gloves, or other protective gear when they pick up supplies from cars.

Rescue Mission of Central Georgia

CEO Pat Chastain says the Rescue Mission of Central Georgia is currently in need of cleaning supplies, clothes, personal care products and linens.

Here are some more things Chastain says the organization needs: bath towels, wash cloths, new pillows, toilet paper, bath soap, shampoo, hand soap, men's and women's deodorant, body lotion, cotton swabs, men's and women's undergarments, all different sizes of feminine pads, different sizes of tampons, nail clippers, nail files, shower shoes, Clorox, disinfectant wipes, Disinfectant sprays, toilet bowl cleaner, Windex, and Pine-sol.

He says face-to-face pickups are off the table, but folks can donate these supplies by dropping them off at 6601 Zebulon Road. People can also call to schedule a pickup, so people can leave donations on their porch, by a doorway, or driveway.

You can call the Rescue Mission at 478-743-5445.

Middle Georgia Community Food Bank

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank Interim Executive Director Tom Adkisson says they are not seeking food donations at this time.

But many of the food bank's pantries are in need of volunteers and financial support in order to keep open.

"Assisting our agencies would definitely benefit the amount of food that is available to needy families and individuals," Adkisson said.

In a Facebook post, the agency says they have launched the ‘Open for Giving’. project. Businesses can participate by donating a portion of their income to the COVID-19 Hunger Relief Campaign. To participate in the ‘Open for Giving’ project, go to MGCFB.org or call 478-342-3592.

The Facebook post says businesses and individuals can also participate by encouraging friends to join our Online Virtual Campaign.

Meals on Wheels

Executive director for Houston County Meals on Wheels Kenny Weaver says the organization has added over 30 new clients since the pandemic started and went from delivering five times a week to delivering larger packages of meals once a week.

It's all about limiting contact.

Weaver says they mainly need financial donations, toilet paper for home-bound elderly people, and hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes for people making deliveries.

People can make monetary donations online at hocomow.org or mail in donations/checks to P.O. Box 118 Warner Robins, GA 30199.

Call Meals on Wheels at 478-328-6070 for more information.

Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia

Suzanne Palmer, shelter director at the Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia, says they want to let the public know they are still open and providing services for people suffering from domestic violence, though most of their outreach services are virtual now.

The organization does need donations in the form of cleaning supplies and paper products.

Palmer says people can call ahead to drop off items between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. All donations can be left on the doorstep at 915 Hill Park, Suite 100C in Macon.

