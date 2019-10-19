MORGANTON, N.C. — Hundreds of people are rallying behind a Morganton Public Safety Officer who suffered a stroke on duty earlier this week.

Authorities said Officer J. Jones was rushed to CHS Blue Ridge in Morganton on Thursday night then to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.

"Officer Jones remains in their Neuro-intensive care unit. His condition has stabilized and improvements have been made throughout the day," officials wrote on Facebook.

Jones is married with three children between the ages of 5 and 9.

"Your prayers and positive thoughts have helped more than we can express," said authorities.

The social media post has more than 1,000 comments and over 800 shares as of late Friday night.

