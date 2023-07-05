'I think it would be great to expand' Warner Robins has hopes of extending city walking trail

The city has explore three ways to expand the Wellston Trail, in hopes of an extension.

As Warner Robins wants to become a live work play community they have ideas on how they can expand green space and activity for the community.

Now they have hopes of extending the Wellston Trail. Leroy Jackson says he's trying to step back into his old habits of walking the trail.

"I would come out here about three or four times a week in the afternoon of course and just walk," says Jackson

He says walking through the trail is always enjoyable.

"Its a lot of friendly people walking out on the trail. A lot of familiar faces when you're out doing it a lot," he adds.

Now the city is looking to take the experience a few miles further. They have three explored and discussed options for expansion opportunities.

One would be to expand the trail from Corder Road to Watson Boulevard and connecting to the Wellston Park.

The cheapest idea is to extend the trail outside of the fountain park parking lot from Kimberly Road to Moody Road.

The city owns all necessary land and they would need to do less paving. Part of the sidewalk is already paved starting at Lakeshore Drive. Documents says that paving the rest will allow them to increase accessibility to people with limited mobility. They also say, this extension would limit the amount of mowing for the city.

The last idea is to expand the Wellston Trail from Wellston Park to Center Park at Centerville. This could add over two miles of trail space.

"Right now its two miles, one mile from the other entrance and one mile back so if its expanded three to five miles that would be great," says Jackson.