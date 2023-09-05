Iconic Zoo Atlanta gorilla honored with special limited-time beer

Willie B., the beloved gorilla who lived at Zoo Atlanta for 39 years, will be celebrated through the creation of the Willie B. Legacy Lager.

ATLANTA — An iconic Zoo Atlanta gorilla is being honored Memorial Day weekend with his own exclusive limited-time beer.

People will be able to pour one out for Willie B., the beloved gorilla who lived at Zoo Atlanta from his birth in 1961 until his passing in 2000. His impact will be celebrated through the creation of the Willie B. Legacy Lager, developed by the city's own SweetWater Brewing Company.

Designed to pay tribute to the legacy he left on the residents of the city, the special edition beer will be a tropical pilsner that features hints of banana and orange, the zoo and brewery said in a release.

The brew will be introduced at its longtime signature Memorial Day Weekend festival tradition on May 27, the zoo announced Thursday. The debut comes shortly after the birth of Willie B.'s newest grandson, Willie B., III, who was born to Shalia and Willie B., Jr., on April 24.

The beer will be available at the popular Brew at the Zoo Memorial Day Weekend tradition, where visitors will be available to sample and purchase the beer. The ice-cold refreshment will also be available for people to buy at Zoo Atlanta's SweetWater Beer Garden and for a brief time at the SweetWater Atlanta Taproom, the brewery announced.

At the time of Willie B.'s birth, the western lowland gorilla was the zoo's only gorilla and quickly became its most popular animal, according to Zoo Atlanta's website. Since then, Zoo Atlanta has had a “globally recognized program for the care and behavioral study of western lowland gorillas,” their website said.

These types of gorillas are critically endangered due to several factors including habitat loss, poaching, illegal hunting for the bushmeat trade and emerging diseases, the release stated. Willie B. helped raise awareness for his species and has left a family legacy to keep the gorilla population alive.

Zoo Atlanta is home to one of the largest populations of gorillas in North America. Learn more about its conservation program on its website.