'Really convenient and nice': NewTown Macon preparing to host annual Halloween event

They just ask that you and your kids come out, have fun, and then maybe stay for dinner.

MACON, Ga. — Saturday evening, you might see hundreds of children in Halloween costumes in downtown Macon!

That's because NewTown Macon is bringing back their annual trick-or-treating event.

32 downtown Macon businesses are participating, including the Grand Opera House. Eventgoers should start at the Grand first and then make their way through downtown, because you can park at their parking lot for free.

Topanga Lightsey is 3 years old, going on 4. In just a few days, she'll be trading her black slippers for a glass shoe. This year, she is dressing up as Cinderella!

Shawn and Jessica Lightsey go trick-or-treating with her every year.

"I usually do dress up, but I have not taken the time to get a costume yet this year, so I may just have to go as a dad this year," Shawn said.

This time, they're taking her to NewTown Macon's annual, downtown trick-or-treating event.

"It's going to be really convenient and nice. We always have to go a long ways and take a vehicle and drive around, so it'll be nice to actually walk and do trick-or-treating this year," Lightsey said.

On Saturday, October 30th from 4 to 7 p.m., you and your children can join them, and get your own candy.

Emily Hopkins with NewTown Macon hopes you'll come and discover something new.

"When we started this event, we really just wanted another way to encourage families come downtown and enjoy all of what our downtown has to offer," Hopkins said.

Some of the participating businesses include Ocmulgee Brewpub, Macon Clay, and the Travis Jean Emporium.

Julia Rubens with the Grand Opera House hopes to meet as many people as possible.

"We are expecting to have hundreds of kids to come downtown, wanting to get a piece of the action," Rubens said.

"Like I said, I am just really tickled to bring her out in downtown Macon and feel safe doing it," Lightsey said.

At NewTown Macon's Halloween Headquarters, you'll find a map highlighting all of the businesses participating. They just ask that you come out and have fun and then maybe stay and go out for dinner as a family.

If you go to the Grand Opera House, you might even win a couple of free movie tickets to any movie showing at the Grand all year if you show up in the best costume. That's an option for both kids and adults, too!

Black-and-orange posters will be in every participating business's window.